News code : ۱۴۳۲۶۷۳
IRGC denies martyrdom of 11 advisors bombing of Damascus airport
Spokesman of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) denied the news of martyrdom of 11 IRGC advisors as a result of the bombing of the Damascus airport.
Brogadier General Ramezan Sharif announced on Friday evening that the claim by some media that IRGC advisors were martyred in the bombing of Damascus airport is baseless.
The Syrian Ministry of Defense announced on Dey 5 that the Zionist regime attacked Damascus and Aleppo airports and stopped the operations of these two airports.