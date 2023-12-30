Iranian Labour News Agency

| 13:28   
FA العربیه
News code : ۱۴۳۲۶۷۳
The link copied

IRGC denies martyrdom of 11 advisors bombing of Damascus airport

Spokesman of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) denied the news of martyrdom of 11 IRGC advisors as a result of the bombing of the Damascus airport.

IRGC denies martyrdom of 11 advisors bombing of Damascus airport

Brogadier General Ramezan Sharif announced on Friday evening that the claim by some media that IRGC advisors were martyred in the bombing of Damascus airport is baseless.

The Syrian Ministry of Defense announced on Dey 5 that the Zionist regime attacked Damascus and Aleppo airports and stopped the operations of these two airports.

endNewsMessage1
The link copied
Comments

Iran air london