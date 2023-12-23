FM: Iran not to compromise on its territorial integrity with any party

Speaking in a phone call with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov, Amirabdollahian discussed the latest developments related to the South Caucasus, Palestine and Gaza, and some bilateral and regional issues.

He hailed the negotiations between Azerbaijan and Armenia to reach a peace agreement.

He also referred to the negative consequences of the interventions of some foreign parties in the region, emphasizing the need to use the capacity of the regional countries.

The regional countries can play a constructive role in creating and maintaining peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia, he stressed.

In response to the statement of the 6th Russian-Arab Cooperation Forum in Morocco, he termed the three Iranian islands as an integral part of Iran's territorial integrity.

The Islamic Republic of Iran strongly rejects any claim from any side in this regard, he reiterated.

Meanwhile, Lavrov referred to the recent 3+3 format meeting in Tehran and emphasized strengthening cooperation between these countries to help Azerbaijan and Armenia in reaching a peace agreement and establishing a regional mechanism to ensure its implementation.

He underlined Iran's important and constructive role in helping to establish peace in the South Caucasus.

Lavrov termed Moscow-Tehran relations as strategic, saying that the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Iran has always been respected by Russia.

In the negotiations to prepare the final statement of the Morocco meeting, we clearly paid attention to respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Iran, he added.

