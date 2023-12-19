Iran calls on Pakistan to identify perpetrators of Rask attack as terror group

Amirabdollahian spoke with his Pakistani counterpart Jalil Abbas Jilani on the phone on Monday, three days after the terrorist attack left a dozen Iranian security personnel dead in the town of Rask. Pakistan-based so-called Jaish-ul-Adl terrorist group claimed responsibility for the attack.

Iran’s top diplomat told Jilani that Pakistan should identify the group as a terrorist group, while stressing the need for boosting bilateral cooperation aimed at ensuring security at the borders and prevent similar acts of terrorism.

The two ministers discussed the Gaza war as well, with Amirabdollahian saying that the Israeli regime once again showed that it is not committed to any international rule by committing genocide in Gaza and creating a dire humanitarian situation there.

He stressed that the Palestinian people and their resistance groups would definitely be the final winners of this war.

Jilani strongly condemned the Friday terrorist attack in Iran, saying that Islamabad is committed to working closely with Tehran in confronting the threat of terrorism.

On the Gaza war, the Pakistani minister underlined the urgency of a ceasefire there, as well as lifting of the siege and providing humanitarian aid to the Palestinian territory.

Jilani and Amirabdollahian also discussed ways to further improve the “brotherly ties” between Iran and Pakistan.

