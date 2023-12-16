'Terrorist attacks not to hinder progress of Iran, Sistan and Balouchestan'

He made the remarks in a post on his social media account, a day after the terrorist group “Jaish al-Adl” attacked a police station in Jask County, Sistan and Balouchestan Province.

At around 2 a.m. local time on Friday, the police headquarters in Rask County, Sistan and Balouchestan Province, was attacked by the Pakistan-based Jaish ul-Adl terrorist group.

Eleven police forces were killed and seven more wounded, some in critical condition, in the attack.

In his message, Amirabdollahian expressed his condolences to the bereaved families of the victims, Iran’s Police force and its commander, and the Iranian nation.

“I pray to God Almighty for high heavenly ranks for these honorable martyrs and speedy recovery for the wounded,” he wrote.

endNewsMessage1