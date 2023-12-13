News code : ۱۴۲۷۳۹۵
Iran condemns terrorist attack in Pakistan
Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kanaani strongly condemned the terrorist attack on a Pakistani army base in the city of Dera Ismail Khan, located in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, on Tuesday morning, which resulted in the death of a group of Pakistan's army forces.
While expressing his condolences to the families of the victims of this terrorist attack, Kanaani extended condolences and sympathy of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the government, army, and people of the friendly and brotherly country of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.