Iran FM departs for Geneva to attend UNHCR meeting

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian has traveled to the Swiss city of Geneva to take part in a meeting held by the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).

Amirabdollahian left Tehran for Geneva on Tuesday morning and is expected to deliver a speech at the UNHCR meeting, according to a statement by the Iranian Foreign Ministry.

He will also hold meetings with counterparts from various countries and will participate in a UN-sponsored meeting on Palestine which will be convened on the sidelines of the UNHCR event in Geneva, said the Ministry.

