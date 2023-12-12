News code : ۱۴۲۷۱۰۶
Iran FM departs for Geneva to attend UNHCR meeting
Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian has traveled to the Swiss city of Geneva to take part in a meeting held by the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).
Amirabdollahian left Tehran for Geneva on Tuesday morning and is expected to deliver a speech at the UNHCR meeting, according to a statement by the Iranian Foreign Ministry.
He will also hold meetings with counterparts from various countries and will participate in a UN-sponsored meeting on Palestine which will be convened on the sidelines of the UNHCR event in Geneva, said the Ministry.