Iran, Turkiye call for imposing pressure on Israeli regime to stop Gaza war

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian and his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan held a phone conversation on Monday night to discuss mutual and regional issues, particularly the continuation of crimes committed by the Israeli regime against the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank.

Iran’s top diplomat described the United States all-out support for the Israeli regime as the underlying matter, which emboldens the regime to continue its war crimes, and called for the end of the atrocities and genocide as well as the implementation of rescue operations in the war-stricken Gaza.

Amirabdollahian also attached importance to the development of mutual ties between Tehran and Ankara, as well as the upcoming meeting between the presidents of both nations.

Fidan, for his part, pointed out the eighth summit between high-ranking officials of the two countries shortly, appreciating diplomatic endeavors made by Iran to help establish a truce in Gaza, naming the issue of Palestine as the focal point in today’s Islamic world.

endNewsMessage1