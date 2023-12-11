Iran calls for EU’s more effective steps to help stop Zionist invasion of Gaza

In his letter on Sunday, the Iranian foreign minister referred to recent stances by the EU side regarding the need for the establishment of a lasting ceasefire, stoppage of the massacre of civilians in the Palestinian area, observing the international humanitarian law, and the dispatch of immediate aid to the Gazan people, hailing Mr. Borrell’s views in announcing the Zionist settlement building as a blatant violation of international humanitarian law and denouncing the Zionist violence in the West Bank.

Amirabdollahian called on the EU officials to take more effective measures to ensure the complete stop of Zionist attacks in the Gaza Strip and lift the siege on the area.

