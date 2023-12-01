Iran, Oman hold joint drill in Strait of Hormuz

Combat vessels and flight units of the naval forces of the Iranian Army as well as the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) along with Oman’s Navy took part in the exercise on Thursday, according to a report by the Public Relations Office of the Iranian Army’s Navy.

The drill was aimed at boosting combat readiness and implementing bilateral agreements on maritime security.

Part of the maneuver involved military choppers providing support to surface combat units that included domestically-produced Iranian destroyers, Dena and Sahand, with both warships regarded as a symbol of national self-sufficiency in manufacturing maritime defense equipment, the report said.

As another part of the drill, Iranian drones and reconnaissance aircraft monitored traffic of military and cargo vessels.

Planning and coordination to successfully implement various scenarios by the two countries along with the joint command over the operation were an indication of capabilities of both sides and the important roles they play in establishing the security of the world’s main energy highway in the Strait of Hormuz, the Persian Gulf and Oman Sea, without the presence of extra-regional forces, the report said.

