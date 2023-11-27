US has no right to interfere and make decisions for people of Gaza: Raisi

The Iranian president made the remarks in a telephone conversation with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Sunday night.

"The US has no right to interfere and make any decisions for the people of Gaza, and any action they take in this regard is doomed to failure," President Raisi said.

Pointing to the complicity and oversight of the Americans in the terrible crimes of the Zionist regime and the massacre of the oppressed people of Gaza, President Raisi stressed the disgrace and discredit of the US government in the eyes of the public opinion of the nations.

"The people of Gaza, through Hamas, as a legitimate, legal government arising from public votes must decide for the future of Gaza, and the Americans have no right to interfere and make decisions for the people of Gaza, and any action they take in this regard is doomed to failure," the Iranian president said.

He described the relations between the two countries as friendly, historical and based on good neighborliness, religious values ​​and common interests of the two nations.

The Iranian president considered it important to strengthen and improve the level of cooperation and relations between Tehran and Ankara in various political, economic and cultural dimensions.

President Raisi listed Iran and Turkey as two important and influential countries in the Islamic world and expressed hope that the joint cooperation between the two countries will be a model of interactions between Islamic countries.

