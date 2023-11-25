AEOI head criticizes int'l bodies for double standards on Gaza

In a recent TV program discussing the Board of Governors of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) meeting and the Zionist regime’s threats to bombard Gaza with nuclear weapons, Eslami expressed his concerns.

He revealed that he had addressed this issue in a letter to the IAEA Director General, referring to the threat made by the Minister of Tourism of the Zionist regime to use a nuclear bomb in Gaza and highlighting the history of threats by the Zionist Prime Minister in the United Nations, who had explicitly threatened Iran.

Eslami noted that various countries have clearly mentioned this issue in their statements and speeches. He added that the recent IAEA Board of Governors meeting was influenced by the Zionist regime’s crimes in Gaza.

