Iranian FM, Qatari Emir discuss developments of Palestine

Amirabdollahian noted that the last political opportunities should be used to stop the Gaza war, and if the situation gets out of control, no party will be safe from its consequences.

He thanked Qatar's stance in supporting the oppressed Palestinian nation, warning about the unpredictable consequences of the Zionist war crimes in Gaza that are carried out with the support of the US and several European governments.

The top Iranian diplomat called on Islamic countries to take practical and unified stances to end the Israeli regime's atrocities on the oppressed Palestinians and lift the Gaza siege.

Saying that the Resistance groups would not wait for anyone's advice, Amirabdollahian added that it was necessary to use the last political opportunities to stop the war, and if the situation got out of control, no party would be safe from its consequences.

Al Thani, for his part, asked Amirabdollahian to convey his warm greetings to the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, and Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi.

Considering the ongoing atrocities of the Zionist regime against the Palestinian citizens in Gaza as unacceptable and intolerable, he described the widespread anti-Israeli regime rallies in various countries of the world as a sign of global disgust for these crimes.

He added that Qatar will continue its efforts to end the current attacks of the Israeli regime against Gaza.

During his stay in Qatar, Amirabdollahian is to discuss the latest developments in Palestine and find solutions to prevent the crisis and the killing of people by the Zionist regime, the IRNA reported on Monday.

He is also to meet his Qatari counterpart Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani.

