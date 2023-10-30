Iran, Qatar FMs discuss Gaza war, urge immediate end to Israeli aggression

Iran’s Hossein Amirabdollahian and Qatar’s Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani spoke on the phone on Sunday night, also stressing the need for sending continuous humanitarian aid to the Palestinians in Gaza.

The two top diplomats have already held several rounds of phone conversations since the Gaza war broke out on October 7.

Amirabdollahian has held telephone and in-person talks with officials from other countries as well, as part of diplomatic efforts by the Islamic Republic to support people in Gaza.

In his meeting with UN Chief Antonio Guterres this week, the Iranian foreign minister said that his country backs any political solution that brings an immediate halt to genocide and crimes against humanity in Gaza, leads to sending continuous humanitarian aid to the besieged territory, and opposes the force migration of Palestinians there.

