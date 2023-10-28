News code : ۱۴۱۲۱۷۷
Iranian army unveils new types of loitering drones during drills
During the large-scale military drills codenamed Eghtedar (Authority) 1402, Sina and Fateh kamikaze drones demonstrated their capabilities by successfully hitting targets.
The ground forces’ mobile assault units used these drones to strike both stationary and moving targets within a 10-kilometer radius.
The Sina and Fateh drones, equipped with warheads weighing between 300 to 1000 grams, are designed for use against various targets in ground combat.
These suicide drones have an operational endurance of 10 to 15 minutes.