‘Situation in Palestine needs int’l immediate attention’

Amir Saeid Iravani made the remarks in a meeting held at the United Nations Security Council in New York on Friday under the theme of "Maintenance of International Peace and Security: Contribution of Regional Mechanisms to Peace and Security."

For tens of years, Palestinians have been suffering from apartheid policy, discrimination, aggression, and occupation, Iravani said.

“Today, the international community is witnessing yet another horrific uptick in atrocities and collective punishment against the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip by the Israeli regime, particularly the heinous terrorist attacks on Al Ahli Arab Hospital,” according to the ambassador.

Iravani went on to stress that intentionally targeting a hospital after violating international regulations clearly is nothing but a “war crime.”

Below is the full text of Iravani’s remarks at the UN Security Council:

Mr. President,

We congratulate Brazil on assuming the Presidency of the Security Council in October. We thank the briefers for their insightful briefings.

Mr. President, and Excellencies,

In our ever-changing world, where the repercussions of armed conflict continue to grow both in scope and intensity, the tools of diplomacy and dialogue stand out as the most effective instruments for conflict resolution.

Ensuring peace through dialogue hinges upon a steadfast commitment to international law and an unwavering dedication to the principles outlined in the UN Charter.

Mr. President,

The foreign policy of the Islamic Republic of Iran is anchored in a deep commitment to international law and the UN Charter. We prioritize mutual respect, cultivating neighborly relations, fostering collaboration, and, importantly, positioning dialogue as the cornerstone to safeguard international and regional peace and security.

Iran's proactive engagement in diplomatic efforts, particularly our meaningful participation in the JCPOA negotiations, is a testament to our unwavering commitment. However, the United States' unlawful and irresponsible withdrawal from the JCPOA, followed by subsequent actions from both the U.S. and the E3 that violated their obligations under the JCPOA and Resolution 2231, presented a significant and fundamental challenge to the agreement. This challenge sadly endured due to the Western parties' excessive demands and the introduction of unrelated issues. However, the return to full implementation of the agreement is still possible if the United States and E3 demonstrate responsibility and a pragmatic approach.

We are pleased to announce that, as of two days ago, all remaining restrictions on missile activities, the export and import of weapons, and financial transactions involving certain Iranian individuals and entities have been completely terminated and are no longer subject to any Security Council restrictions.

We trust that Member States will diligently fulfill their commitments under Article 25 of the UN Charter and honor the termination of restrictions as laid out in Resolution 2231.

Mr. President,

The Palestinian situation demands urgent international attention. For decades, Palestinians have suffered occupation, aggression, discrimination, and apartheid policies by the Israeli regime. Today, the international community is witnessing yet another horrific uptick in atrocities and collective punishment against the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip by the Israeli regime, particularly the heinous terrorist attacks on Al Ahli Arab Hospital. The deliberate targeting of a hospital, in clear violation of international humanitarian law, is nothing short of a war crime. Equally, the indiscriminate killing of innocent People in Gaza, including women and children during the 14-day aerial bombardment, which devastated critical and civilian infrastructure amounts to war crimes of the gravest nature.

We are very disappointed by the Council's inability to adopt a basic resolution calling for an immediate ceasefire and addressing the catastrophic humanitarian situation in Palestine.

We urge the United Nations and the Security Council to take urgent action to put an end to the unfolding tragedy, which amounts to genocide, crime against humanity, and war crime. After seven decades of inertia, the Security Council must now shoulder its responsibility and take decisive action to address the ongoing plight of the Palestinian people.

In conclusion, Mr. President, the Security Council, must ensure its decisions are following international law and the UN Charter and reflect the best interests of the international community as a whole. It's essential to ensure that the Council’s measures, especially those under Chapter VII, are utilized as a last resort and safeguarded from political exploitation and manipulation. These measures should only be invoked when genuinely necessary to preserve international peace and security, following the pursuit of peaceful dispute resolution as outlined in Chapter VI of the Charter.

I thank you.