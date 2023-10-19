News code : ۱۴۰۹۳۱۹
Iran, Jordan FMs discuss Palestine developments over phone
Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian and his Jordanian counterpart Ayman Safadi have reviewed the latest developments in Palestine and the Zionist brutal attacks on the Gaza Strip.
In a phone conversation on Wednesday night, the two foreign ministers underscored the urgency of immediate measures to stop the Zionist war crimes against the defenseless people of Gaza, especially women and children.
They called for lifting the siege on the Gaza Strip, dispatch of immediate supplies to this region, and preventing the forced immigration of the Palestinian people.