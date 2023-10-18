No one across world can tolerate attack on Gaza hospital: FM

Amirabdollahian made these remarks upon his arrival at the Jeddah airport in Saudi Arabia early on Wednesday.

He described the attack as an “intolerable crime,” noting that the child-killing regime targeted the hospital in the center of Gaza, resulting in the death of at least 500 patients, medical personnel, and other individuals.

The Iranian Foreign Minister added that Iran had requested an extraordinary foreign ministerial meeting with the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) from the second day of the Zionist regime's attacks on Gaza. He confirmed that an executive committee meeting of the OIC is scheduled to take place in Jeddah.

Iran’s goals for the summit include an immediate halt to crimes against civilians in Gaza, opening a crossing for dispatching food, water, fuel, and medicine to affected areas, and countering forced displacement measures.

As Amirabdollahian noted, he and his Saudi counterpart have consulted and agreed to issue a resolution with the help of the participating states in order to arrive at a consensus on cessation of the crime against humanity and the regime’s massacre.