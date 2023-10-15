Raisi holds phone calls with Qatari, Iraqi leaders to discuss Palestine

President Raisi held separate phone calls with Qatari Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia' Al Sudani on Saturday.

Al Thani stressed the importance of making efforts to reduce the escalation and spare civilians from the consequences of the fighting, opening safe corridors in Gaza for relief and humanitarian efforts, and ensuring that the violence does not expand regionally.

He underlined that his country's position on condemning the targeting of civilians, and mass punishment of Palestinians in Gaza is consistent.

In a separate phone conversation with Al Sudani, the latest developments in regional and international arenas, as well as the critical situation underway in the Gaza Strip due to the heinous attacks and aggressions of the Zionist regime against Palestinian people were discussed.

The two sides stressed the importance of the international community's actions to counter the brutal attacks by the Zionist forces targeting civilians in the occupied Palestinian territories, lifting the cruel siege of Gaza, and opening safe corridors for relief, and humanitarian efforts.

Earlier, the Zionist regime was hit by a massive rocket attack from the Gaza Strip. Hamas fighters then entered the border areas in southern occupied territories. The military wing of the Palestinian movement announced Operation Al-Aqsa Storm against the Zionist regime.

According to the latest reports, the death toll due to Israeli strikes on the Gaza Strip has increased to 2,215.

The Israel Defense Forces then announced the launch of Operation Iron Swords against Hamas in the Gaza Strip. In an address to the nation, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that the country was in a state of war and that he had ordered a widespread mobilization of reserves.

Al-Qassam Brigades (the military wing of Hamas) said they had captured dozens of Israeli soldiers and officers.