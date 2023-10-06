Iran pillar of stability, security in region: FM Amirabdollahian

Hossein Amirabdollahian congratulated Iranian Police Chief Brigadier General Ahmad-Reza Radan in a message on the occasion of Iran's National Police Week, noting that the Islamic Republic is a champion and pioneer in the fight against terrorism and drug trafficking, who plays a unique role in the stability, security, and peace of the region and the world.

The top Iranian diplomat wrote that the powerful Iranian police, who are one of the main pillars of security throughout Iran in line with the guidance of the Supreme Leader, stand alongside other guardians of the country's security, and make all-out sacrifices to maintain security and tranquility for the honorable people of Iran.