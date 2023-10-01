Two Iranian nationals released from prison in Pakistan

This release comes on the occasion of Unity Week and is a result of the efforts of the Consulate General of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Karachi.

The released prisoners departed for Tehran on an Iran Air flight, as reported by IRNA on Sunday, quoting the Iranian consul general in Karachi.

Unity Week is celebrated from the 12th to the 17th of Rabiʽ al-Awwal, which falls on October 3 this year.