Mediators can’t help with content of talks between Iran and the U.S.: Expert

If it is possible to reach an agreement, one can be reached through indirect negotiations, although it will be much more time-consuming and difficult, Koroosh Ahmadi told ILNA.

Commenting on the recent news concerning the readiness of some countries to mediate between Iran and the U.S., the expert emphasized that “our work with the U.S. has its own complexities, and no country, including Oman, Japan, and China, is as aware of these complexities as us and America itself.”

He added that in our relationship with the United States, the mediating countries can only help mainly with facilitating negotiations, providing venues, and exchanging messages between the two sides, not with the content of the talks.