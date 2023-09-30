Iran, Azerbaijan discussed bilateral relations

In his meeting with Khalafov, the two politicians held talks on expanding bilateral ties and issues including the Nagorno-Karabakh region's current situation.

The tensions between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia over the Nagorno-Karabakh region have increased in recent days.

Baku considers this region as part of its territory and reclaimed part of it during the second war with Armenia in 2020.

Last week, following Baku’s attacks on the remaining parts of Nagorno-Karabakh, the ethnic Armenians of the region were disarmed and have since been leaving the region.