11 countries decry visa denials and delays for UN events

“We reject any political pressure on civil society representatives by creating artificial barriers preventing them from participating in United Nations events in line with respective rules of procedure and modalities,” says the statement, as reported by Russia’s TASS news agency.

A total of 11 countries, including Belarus, China, and Russia, signed the statement, decrying entry visa denial or lengthy reviews of visa applications for representatives who have passed all accessibility criteria and have been checked and registered by the UN Secretariat.

The document was delivered by Russian delegate Yevgeny Ustinov during the 54th session of the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva.