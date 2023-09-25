Iran thwarts 30 terror bomb attacks in Tehran

In a statement issued on Sunday, the Ministry of Intelligence disclosed that a series of synchronized operations were carried out in Tehran, Alborz, and West Azerbaijan provinces over the past few days, targeting several terrorist bases and hideouts.

“These terrorists were affiliated with the criminal group of Daesh and some had a history of working with Takfiri terrorists in Syria or presence in Afghanistan, Pakistan, and the Kurdistan region of Iraq,” it added.

Despite being affiliated with Daesh, the ministry noted, this terror plot was more sophisticated than typical strategies employed by the terror group and showed hallmarks of known methods attributed to the Israeli regime.