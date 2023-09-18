News code : ۱۳۹۸۵۰۲
Iran will not allow NATO forces presence in the region: Minister
The Iranian Minister of Defense has said that Iran will not allow the presence of NATO forces in the region and we will not accept any changes in the geopolitics of the region.
In an exclusive interview with ILNA, Mohammad Reza Ashtiyani said that we will never allow anyone from outside the region to interfere in regional issues.
In the regions where we are present and there are other countries in the region, our effort is to solve the problems ourselves with the interaction between the countries of the region, he noted.
Regarding the tension in the joint borders between Armenia and Azerbaijan, the minister emphasized that we do not accept any change in the geopolitics of the region.