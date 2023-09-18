Iran will not allow NATO forces presence in the region: Minister

In an exclusive interview with ILNA, Mohammad Reza Ashtiyani said that we will never allow anyone from outside the region to interfere in regional issues.

In the regions where we are present and there are other countries in the region, our effort is to solve the problems ourselves with the interaction between the countries of the region, he noted.

Regarding the tension in the joint borders between Armenia and Azerbaijan, the minister emphasized that we do not accept any change in the geopolitics of the region.