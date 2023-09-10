West’s main goal in Caucasus issues is to put Russia under pressure: Expert

Evaluating the recent developments in the Caucasus region, Mohsen Pak Aein told ILNA that America and European countries are neither in favor of Armenia nor seeking to secure the interests of Armenia and Azerbaijan.

He noted that they are looking for these conflicts to be prolonged and continued so that they can have the opportunity to isolate Russia in the Caucasus.

Pak Aein emphasized that in fact, the main goal of Europe and America in interfering in the Caucasus issues is to put pressure on Russia.

The expert continued that considering this issue, if Russia takes a more active approach and pursues its monitoring duty and supports the territorial integrity of the two countries of Armenia and Azerbaijan, America and Europe will have no excuse to be active in the region.

It is important that the Russians do not follow the path drawn for them by America and Europe, he said, adding that they should try to prevent their own isolation in the Caucasus in cooperation with Iran and help to resolve this conflict in the interest of establishing peace in the region, which is in the interest of all.