Iran dismisses interfering statement by Arab-Japanese meeting

In response to the joint statement of the third round of Arab-Japanese Political Dialogue in Cairo concerning the issue of three Iranian islands, Kanaani stated that these three islands of Abu Musa, the Greater Tunb, and the Lesser Tunb are eternal parts of Iran’s territories; therefore, questioning the fact in the final statement of the Arab-Japanese meeting does not have any political or legal value.

The spokesman categorically rejected the reference to the three Iranian islands in the statement and described it as contrary to international laws such as non-interference in internal affairs and respect for territorial integrity.