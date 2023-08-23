President Raisi calls for broadening of Iran-Malaysia ties

President Raisi made the remarks in a meeting with visiting Malaysian Foreign Minister Zambry Abdul Kadir in Tehran on Tuesday.

The Iranian president considered the long-term strategic cooperation program between Iran and Malaysia as drawing new horizons in the interactions between the two countries, and added, "We hope that by preparing and compiling this program, we will be able to experience untraveled ways, especially in increasing relations and economic exchanges."

The Malaysian foreign minister, for his part, described the Islamic Republic of Iran as a very important partner of his country in the region and the Islamic world and emphasized that his country will never recognize the cruel US sanctions against Iran.

He called for the development and strengthening of bilateral relations with Tehran, especially in the fields of agriculture, medicine, and science and technology.