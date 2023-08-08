Border disputes cannot be solved without good faith: expert

An expert on geopolitical issues has underlined the need for showing good faith in solving border dispute in the Persian Gulf region.

The expert, Pirouz Mojtahedzadeh, told ILNA that without good faith no border disputes can be solved.

“Settling border and territorial disputes is impossible without good faith,” he said in an exclusive interview with ILNA.

He was referring to disputes between Iran, Saudi Arabia, and Kuwait over the Arash gas field, which is shared by the three Persian Gulf countries.

“Their agenda is that they accuse and condemn Iran from the very initial reactions,” he said of the dispute over the Arash field.

He pointed out that unilateral judgment is not a proper way to deal with and solve border issues, underlining the need for good faith in approaching such issues.

“Solving territorial and border problems is only possible through good faith and respect for the legal rights of the litigants,” Mojtahedzadeh said.

He continued, “Therefore, at the beginning of the discussion, what the Saudi government has announced is slanderous and condemning, and it is not acceptable in discussions related to the resolution of border and territorial disputes.”

According to the expert, the existing problem from Iran's point of view is how Saudi Arabia deals with the issue of border and territorial disputes in the Persian Gulf. “Saudi Arabia, as usual for the Arab countries of the Persian Gulf, always presents its discussions with many uncertainties and in this case also suggests to Iran that it is better to determine and define its maritime borders,” he noted.

He also said that if there is no good faith, border disputes can result in unpleasant consequences globally.

“The behavior shown by Saudi Arabia is absolutely not a sign of goodwill,” Mojtahedzadeh said.

