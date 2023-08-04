IRGC dismantles terror cell in southeastern Iran

The branch of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC)'s Ground Force in the southeastern province of Sistan and Baluchestan has dismantled a four-member terrorist cell.

According to a statement issued on Thursday by the IRGC, the dismantled team was affiliated with a foreign-backed terrorist group and indented to carry out “destructive and terrorist acts in the southeastern region of Iran.”

Following intricate intelligence and operational measures, however, all four members of the group were arrested before they could carry on with their plan, it said.

Six firearm devices, some of which equipped with cameras, and a large cache of ammunition, were seized from the group, the statement added.

endNewsMessage1