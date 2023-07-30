Iran adhered to its commitments: AEOI chief

Head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Mohammad Eslami has said that Iran has adhered to its commitments under the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, formally called the JCPOA, and Tehran will press ahead with its plans.

Speaking to ILNA, Eslami said that one side of the JCPOA is Iran and the other side is 5+1 and they should have kept their commitments.

Regarding what Iran's tools are in this regard, he said, "We are doing our own work, the JCPOA was for them to remove the sanctions, but they did not implement it themselves. We adhered to our commitments."

