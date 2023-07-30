Iran extradites an Azerbaijani prisoner
Iran has extradited a female Azerbaijani prisoner to serve the rest of her sentence term in her home country, according to deputy justice minister for human rights and international affairs.
Asgar Jalalian said on Saturday that the extradition was made on humanitarian grounds and in line with constructive interaction with Azerbaijan based on an agreement between the two countries.
He expressed hope that the two neighboring countries will continue with judicial cooperation in the future.