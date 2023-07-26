Iran ready to help reconstruction of Libya: FM

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian has expressed satisfaction with the establishment of peace and Security in Libya, voicing Tehran’s readiness to help the reconstruction process of the country.

Amirabdollahian made the remarks in a meeting in Tehran on Tuesday with his Libyan counterpart Najla Mangoush.

He elaborated on the real status of women in Iran, criticizing the Western double standard approach to the women’s rights issue and exploiting the case as a means to serve their own political objectives.

In the meantime, the Libyan foreign minister said she was happy with her Tehran visit which is the first visit to Iran by a high-ranking Libyan official in 17 years.

Mangoush believed that the trip is indicative of the resolve on both countries to further enhance bilateral relations.

The two foreign ministers expressed satisfaction with the recent developments in relations between the two countries, including the upgradation of the level of Libya’s diplomatic mission in Tehran to ambassador level, the reopening of Iran’s embassy in Tripoli, and the relaunch of a shipping line between the two countries.

Amirabdollahian and Mangoush mutually refuted the desecration of the Holy Quran in two European countries.

