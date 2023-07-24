Allowing desecration of holy Quran is modern barbarism: Raisi

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi has condemned some European governments for granting permission to the desecration of the holy Quran, saying that such actions amount to a new form of barbarism and is contrary to their human rights slogans propagated by those governments.

Contrary to the claim of freedom of speech, the authorization of recent acts of insult against the Quran is an example of modern barbarism, President Raisi said late on Sunday during a Cabinet session.

"One of the main instructions in the holy Quran is to fight against ignorance in all its forms. Hence, the followers of modern ignorance must have held a grudge against the Quran. According to the wave of awakening that is spreading in the world, one day all people will realize the sinister, evil and anti-human intentions of those who insult the Quran," the Iranian president pointed out.

The Swedish police authority has allowed Salwan Momika, a 37-year-old man of the Iraqi origin, to burn a copy of Quran and the the Iraqi flag on two occasions in recent weeks in Stockholm, Sweden.

