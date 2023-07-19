Russia has no doubts about Iran’s territorial integrity: Lavrov

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has clarified his country’s position on Iran's trio islands in the Persian Gulf, stressing that Moscow has no doubts about the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Islamic Republic.

Russia’s top diplomat made the remarks during a telephone conversation with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian on Tuesday.

He reiterated Russia's commitment to the principles of the United Nations Charter, particularly those related to respecting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of nations.

Lavrov assured that Russia fully respects Iran's sovereignty and will continue to do so.

Last week, Russia endorsed a statement issued by the Persian Gulf Cooperation Council (PGCC), which seemed to challenge Iran's sovereignty over the Greater Tunb, Lesser Tunb, and Abu Musa islands. The move prompted a strong protest from Tehran.

During their phone call, Amirabdollahian expressed surprise at the content of the paragraph in the PGCC's joint statement pertaining to the Iranian islands, and underlined Iran’s historical and eternal ownership of them.

The three islands have always been part of Iran, as supported by a wealth of historical and legal evidence from Iran and around the world. However, the UAE has repeatedly made unfounded claims to the islands.

The Iranian foreign minister emphasized that the independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity of the Islamic Republic of Iran are non-negotiable.

He also underscored the strong foundation of Iran-Russia relations and urged against any actions that could harm the deep ties between the two countries.

Both diplomats acknowledged the growth in bilateral relations and expressed their presidents' mutual interest in further expanding these ties.

