Russia revises stance on three Iranian islands in Persian Gulf

Moscow has reaffirmed its respect for Iran’s sovereignty and territorial integrity following calls in Tehran to correct its stance on three Iranian islands in the Persian Gulf.

During a meeting with Iranian Ambassador to Moscow Kazem Jalali, Mikhail Bogdanov, the Russian president’s special representative for the Middle East, underscored his country’s firm stance toward the Islamic Republic as a friendly country.

Various topics, including the latest state of bilateral relations between Iran and Russia, were discussed during the meeting.

The three Persian Gulf islands of the Greater Tumb and Lesser Tumb and Abu Musa have historically been part of Iran, proof of which can be found and corroborated by an abundance of historical, legal, and geographical documents in Iran and worldwide. However, the UAE has repeatedly laid unfounded claim to the islands.

Last Monday, the sixth joint ministerial meeting of the strategic dialogue between the Persian Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and the Russian Federation in Moscow ended with a joint statement that supported the UAE’s initiative to resolve the issue of the Iranian islands through negotiations and based on international law.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry summoned the Russian ambassador on Wednesday to protest the contents of the joint statement, urging Russia to revise its stance on the issue.

