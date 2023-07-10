Iran expects Pakistan to have control over borders: Minister

Iranian Interior Minister Ahmad Vahidi says Tehran expects Pakistan to control its joint borders with Iran after a terrorist attack in southeast Iran led to martyrdom of two officers in a police station.

Vahidi made the remarks while speaking to reporters on Sunday and in reference to a terrorist attack a day earlier on a police station in Zahedan, the capital of Sistan and Baluchestanm an Iranian province that shares vast borders with Pakistan.

The minister warned that the Iranian intelligence and security forces will be tough on terrorist groups.

Vahidi said elaborated on the Saturday attack in Zahedan and said that four terrorist elements had entered the police station while disguising as ordinary people and then managed to carry out the attack.

All the four terrorists involved in the Zahedan attack were killed in clashes that also left two Iranian police officers martyred.

endNewsMessage1