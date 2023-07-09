FM: Iran-Algeria ties on right track

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said that Iran-Algeria relations are on the right track and an agreement has been made for the diplomatic visa waiver in the first step and then for the cancellation of normal visas.

Amirabdollahian made the remarks in a joint press conference with his Algerian counterpart Ahmed Attaf here in Tehran on Saturday.

He hailed holding the joint commission meeting at vice president and prime minister level.

The top diplomat also referred to agreement on accelerating cooperation in scientific, technology, knowledge-based companies, agriculture, medicine and medical equipment, industry and mining fields.

Elaborating on negotiations about regional issues, he said that Algeria did not allow the observer membership of the Zionist regime in the African Union, it has always supported Palestine and played an important role in the return of Syria to the Arab League.

He stressed agreement on reopening embassies in Sudan and Iran.

The official pointed to participation of the Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi in the 7th Gas Exporting Countries Forum which is slated to be held in late 2023.

We are still working to neutralize sanctions through dialogue and diplomacy, Amirabdollahian stressed.

Meanwhile, Attaf lauded negotiations in Tehran on rapid regional and international developments.

The relations between the two countries are great and have the capacity for further expansion in economic fields, he added.

He reiterated that mechanisms line the joint commission meeting have convergence parameters and can be a suitable opportunity for cooperation.

Amirabdollahian said that he had negotiated on the Ukrainian war, the Palestinian issue, and problems in Yemen and Libya.

We are satisfied with the positive relations between the Arab countries and Iran and the historic agreement between Iran and Saudi Arabia with the mediation of China, he said.

We hope that it will help to strengthen the convergence to face the regional countries’ challenges, he stated.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Attaf welcomed the Ministerial Meeting of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM).

He praised Iran’s efforts for Algeria membership in the UN Security Council.

