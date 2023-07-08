Iran’s “dynamic diplomacy” pursues national interests: FM

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian has said that Iranian “dynamic diplomacy” is underway to meet the country’s national interests.

In a post in Farsi on his official Twitter account on Friday, Amirabdollahian elaborated on his two-day visit to Baku where he attended a foreign ministerial meeting of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) member states.

The foreign minister said that on the sidelines of the Baku meeting, he held consultations with Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev, and his counterparts from Turkiye, Iraq, Malaysia, Sudan, Belarus, Syria and the Palestinian National Liberation Movement.

