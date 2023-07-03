Iran-Egypt restoration of ties to strengthen Muslim World: Supreme Leader's advisor

Advisor to Iran's Supreme Leader for International Affairs Ali Akbar Velayati deemed the resumption of relations between Tehran and Cairo important for both countries, as well as the region and the Muslim World.

"The strategic relations between Iran, China, and Russia are gradually taking shape," Velayati told Aljazeera television network in an exclusive interview.

He also said that the resumption will probably lead to a new regional balance with the participation of Saudi Arabia.

Stating that Iran's relations with Russia are strategic, the Iranian official added that differences in some issues do not have a negative impact on them.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Velayati referred to Tehran-Baku relations and expressed hope that the officials of the Republic of Azerbaijan are aware of the depth of the fraternal relations between the two countries.

"We do not accept any tension in the relations between Tehran and Baku," he said.

endNewsMessage1