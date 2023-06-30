Iran summons Swedish envoy over sacrilege of Holy Qur'an

Iranian foreign ministry summoned Sweden’s charge d’affaires in protest at burning of the Holy Qur'an and the silence and passive of the Swedish officials at such unacceptable behavior.

The director of the Western Europe Division of the Iranian foreign ministry summoned the Swedish diplomat in the absence of Sweden's ambassador to Tehran on Thursday.

The Swedish diplomat was presented with an official protest note.

The Iranian foreign ministry's diplomat condemned the sacrilege of the Holy Qur'an and the passive stance and silence of the Swedish government for violators of the most basic human rights which is respecting the religious and divine values.

In a related news earlier on Thursday, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani strongly condemned the latest state-authorized insult to the Holy Quran in Sweden, urging the European country to take responsibility and address the issue seriously.

“Creating a platform for the repetition of sacrilege against celestial sanctities, especially during the sacred days of the Islamic world and the gathering of millions of Muslims at the world congress of hajj, is a provocative, unacceptable act,” Kanaani said on Thursday.

In a court-authorized act of sacrilege against the Muslim holy book, two men stood outside the Swedish capital of Stockholm's central mosque on Wednesday and burned a copy of the Quran.

The move was made to coincide with the Muslim festivity of Eid al-Adha (Feast of Sacrifice), which marks the conclusion of the annual hajj pilgrimage.

“Insulting heavenly scriptures is a manifestation of violence, hatred, and contrary to the fundamental values of human rights,” Kanaani stated, adding that the Iranian government and nation, like other Muslims and free thinkers around the world, “do not tolerate such insults.”

