Iran’s sends political message by visiting Latin American’s countries: Expert

An expert on Latin America has said that the message of President Ebrahim Raisi's trip to 3 Latin American countries is a special political message and that is, Iran does not intend to back down in the face of American pressure and it instead is determined to strengthen its relations with the countries of the world from China and Russia to neighboring countries and strategic regions like Latin America.

Speaking to ILNA, Abdolhamdi Shahrabi said that according to Mr. Raisi, the goal is to expand Iran's relations with independent countries in the atmosphere of the collapse of the unipolar system and the presence and strengthening of new international unions.

The governments in all three countries, Cuba, Venezuela, and Nicaragua, are all products of the victory of the revolution of the people of these countries, and in fact, they have come to power on the path of breaking their dependence on the United States and European governments.

Asked about the message of Iran’s president to these countries, he noted that Mr. Raisi's trip has a special political message, that is, Iran does not intend to bow down to American pressure and instead is determined to improve its relations with the countries of the world, from China and Russia to neighboring countries and strategic regions such as Latin America that until recently, it was called the "backyard" of America.

