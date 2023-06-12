Expert outlines situation behind Iran-U.S. secret negotiations

Iran’s former ambassador to Britain has said that there is hope for forming a deal between Iran and the West on nuclear issues.

Evaluating the recent news on the secret negotiations between Iran and the U.S. on the nuclear issue, Jalal Sadatian told ILNA that expecting them to solve the challenges quickly at the current stage is a misplaced expectation.

But there is a possibility that they can solve some issues with each other step by step, he noted.

The talks that took place with Omani mediation and the message that the Sultan of this country conveyed in terms of the joint approval of the U.S. and Europe with agreement with Iran are indicative of the broad contours of an agreement, Sadatian said.

He added that the actions that took place regarding the issue of safeguards that led to Iran's agreement with the Agency and the recent meeting of the Board of Governors, where no decision was taken against Iran, mean that they received a positive report from the director general, which is also a part of the signs of the agreement that is being reached.

On the anticipated scenario for the future of these negotiations, the expert also emphasized that if a special incident does not happen, there is an expectation and hope that a deal will be reached.

