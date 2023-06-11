Separatist groups deceived European states about Iran: Raisi

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi has said that European miscalculations about Iran has been rooted in misinformation supplied by terrorist, separatist and hostile groups that are against Iran.

The president made the remarks in a 90-minute phone conversation with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron on Saturday where the two discussed a range of issues.

During the phone call, President Raisi urged the Western countries to refrain from interfering in Iran’s domestic affairs while urging them to respect the country’s national sovereignty.

Referring to multinational talks seeking a removal of sanctions on Tehran and the ongoing cooperation between Iran and the UN nuclear agency, the Iranian president called on Western parties not to take counterproductive measures that could hamper the course of the talks.

The war in Ukraine was another issue discussed by Raisi and Macron.

Reiterating Iran’s policy to oppose the war, Raisi said that diplomacy is the best way out of current conflict.

The French president, for his part, said that his country is after further interaction with the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Macron called for continued talks between officials of Iran and France to further enhance bilateral interactions.

Underlining the significance of the multinational efforts aimed at removing sanctions from Iran, the French president also urged Tehran to play a more active role in finding a settlement to the conflict in Ukraine.

