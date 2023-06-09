Iran, Azerbaijan FMs review bilateral ties over phone

Foreign ministers of the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Republic of Azerbaijan have held a phone talk to discuss the latest situation of mutual ties.

Hossein Amirabdollahian and his Azerbaijani counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov held their phone call on Thursday night.

The two top diplomats followed up the implementation of bilateral agreements between Azerbaijan and Iran and called for further consultations between Baku and Tehran.

The foreign ministers of Iran and Azerbaijan also pursued the continuation of bilateral meetings in the capital cities of two neighboring countries.

Bayramov and Amirabdollahian had also held phone calls on April 8 and April 14.

