Expert outlines possibility of resumption of Tehran-Cairo relations

An expert on the West Asia region has said that relations between Iran and Egypt will likely resume given that Iran-Saudi relations have been restored.

The expert, Jafar Qannadbashi, told ILNA that Egypt under President Abdel Fattah El Sisi has been keen to take Saudi concerns into account when it comes to establishing relations with Iran.

He pointed out that the status of Oman as a credible mediator has also helped thaw relations between Tehran and Cairo.

When the Sultan of Oman travelled to Iran and broached the issue of restoration of Iran-Egypt relations, the Egyptians seized the opportunity to resume relations with Iran out of respect for Oman and as a result of following in the Saudis’ footsteps, Qannadbashi said.

Of course, in addition to that, the whole region is going through a reconciliatory stage. Currently, the tensions and polarizations have given their place to peace and stability. And this atmosphere would impact the restoration of Iran-Egypt relations, which is a very important issue,” he said.

