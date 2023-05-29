Oman always played constructive role in region: Iran FM

The Iranian foreign minister made the remarks in a joint press conference with his Omani counterpart Sayyid Badr Albusaidi in Tehran on Sunday night.

"Oman's role in regional and international issues has always been constructive," Amirabdollahian said.

He pointed out that no doubt that the Sultanate of Oman has a privileged status over Iran.

"After the signing of 13 documents in Muscat, we witness a doubling of the volume of trade between the two countries," the Iranian foreign minister further said.

The Omani foreign minister Sayyid Badr Albusaidi, for his part, said that the Sultan of Oman's visit to Iran will open a new chapter in the relations between the two countries.

He stressed that the Sultan of Oman on the visit approves of the approach of the President of Iran to strengthen cooperation with Iran's neighbors.

Omani Sultan Haitham’s visit to Tehran, which comes at the invitation of President Raisi, marks a significant milestone in the diplomatic relations between the two regional allies.

A total of four cooperation agreements in the fields of economy, investment, and energy were signed during the first day of the landmark visit on Sunday.

The agreements are set to further strengthen the economic ties between Iran and Oman, paving the way for more joint ventures and strategic partnerships.

Officials from both countries have said the visit will also open new avenues for diplomatic cooperation and set the stage for increased dialogue and engagement at the highest levels.

endNewsMessage1