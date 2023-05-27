Oman plays stabilizing role toward Iran and region: Expert

An expert on international issues has said that today, Oman is playing a stabilizing and de-escalatory in the region, especially toward Iran and the countries of the region, and beyond that it has always had a good record.

Asked about the goals of Sunday’s visit of the Sultan of Oman to Iran, Abdolreza Faraji Rad told ILNA that Oman is playing the role of mediator between Iran and the West with respect to the release of prisoners and the nuclear deal case.

Anticipating a conclusion of recent negotiations between Iran and the West by Omani mediation, he noted that I think the visit of the Sultan of Oman to Iran has special importance and there is a possibility that after this visit we would witness good achievements.

He praised Oman for its mediation, saying that today, Oman is seeking to de-escalate tensions and stabilize the region.

