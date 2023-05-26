Iran FM calls for bolstering Iran-Iraq banking cooperation

​Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian in a telephone call with his Iraqi counterpart Fuad Hussein has called for boosting banking cooperation between Iran and Iraq.

During a telephone conversation early on Friday, Amirabdollahian and Fuad Hussein discussed the latest issues of mutual ties.

They emphasized the implementation of the signed security agreement between the two countries.

The two sides also reviewed the necessity of strengthening Iran's gas pipeline to Iraq as well as regional cooperation.

Thanking the Iraqi side for the financial and banking transfers related to the Iranian hajj pilgrims from Iran's financial sources, Amirabdollahian called for strengthening banking cooperation between the two neighboring states.

