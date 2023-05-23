EU imposes fresh sanctions on Iranian individuals, entities

​The European Union‌ (EU) has imposed new sanctions on Iranian officials and entities as part of a hostile campaign of pressure against the Islamic Republic.

The European Council announced the latest round of sanctions in a statement on Monday, saying that five individuals and two organizations were targeted over alleged human rights violations.

The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC)’s Cooperative Foundation was added to an EU asset freeze and visa ban blacklist.

The foundation, which manages the IRGC’s investments, had sanctioned by the United States in January.

The EU also blacklisted the Student Basij Organization, an IRGC-affiliated volunteer group.

The individuals targeted include the commander of the Tehran Police Relief Unit, the spokesman of Iran’s Law Enforcement Command, the secretary of Iran’s Supreme Council of Cyberspace, and two other officials.

The sanctions are the eighth round of bans imposed by the 27-member block against Iran since riots erupted in the country last fall.

